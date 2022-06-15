Kim Kardashian shares sweet snaps for North on her 9th birthday

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North turns nine today and her mum has shared the sweetest snaps to mark her special day.

The SKIMS founder has taken to Instagram to post a carousel of cute pictures of her and North over the years. The 41-year-old captioned the post, “Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart”.

She continued, “I just love being your mom, so THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til [infinity emoji]”.

Many fans of the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star wished North a happy birthday in the comments soon after the post was shared to her 318M followers.

Kim wasn’t the only family member to mark North’s birthday with a kind social media post as North’s nan, Kris Jenner, shared some lovely snaps of the now nine-year-old to her Instagram. In true 'Momager' style, Kris actually posted them before Kim got to share hers.

Kris penned, “Happy 9th birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! I can’t believe how fast you are growing up! You are such an amazing young lady, an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend and the most fabulous stylist extraordinaire!”.

“You are so kind, smart, creative, clever, funny and quite the athlete!! You are beautiful inside and out and I am so very proud of you my little Northie and I love you more than words can describe!!!! Lovey”.

Kim shared a sneak peak into North’s birthday celebrations on their joint TikTok account by posting clips of North giggling as she shows a suitcase filled with merchandise of an anime character named Kuromi.

Credit: TikTok

The clips also show Kuromi turning up to hang out with North. The character did a trendy TikTok dance for the camera, gave a teddy to North, along with other gifts, and posed for pictures with her.

Kim shares North with ex-husband Kanye West. The couple also have six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm. Kim called an end to their marriage at the beginning of 2021, after the two had been married since May 2014.