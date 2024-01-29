Kim Kardashian set to star in Elizabeth Taylor docuseries

Kim Kardashian has announced that she will soon be featuring in a documentary series about the life of Elizabeth Taylor.

The three-part documentary series, which has been commissioned by the BBC, will also include The Kardashians star as an executive producer.

The docuseries, which currently has the working title Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, promises to be a celebration of “one of Hollywood’s most famous names.”

After her passing in March 2011, Elizabeth Taylor continues to be renowned for her many acting achievements. The star won two Oscars during her career, for her respective performances in 1960’s Butterfield 8 and 1966’s Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The upcoming docuseries, which will also be executive produced by Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson, will “draw on never-before-heard audio tapes, interviews, and unseen TV footage, alongside rich archive of her movies.”

The episodes will also include “privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career.”

In terms of the lineup of guests that viewers can expect to see, the BBC have stated that Kim will be recalling her previous interactions with Elizabeth. This will include “the last interview before she died” in 2011, which Kim conducted at the time.

Dame Joan Collins, Margaret O’Brien, Carole Bayer Sager and Dr. Anthony Fauci have also been revealed as participants, with more names to follow.

Speaking about the upcoming production, Kim explained why she wanted to get involved in the docuseries.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter. She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life — and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint,” the 43-year-old detailed.

It has not yet been confirmed when fans can expect the documentary to arrive, but the BBC have stated that it will be airing on BBC Two.