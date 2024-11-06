Kim Kardashian marks Kris Jenner’s birthday with touching tribute

Kim Kardashian is celebrating a big day for her mum Kris Jenner.

As Kris turns 69 years old, Kim has penned a moving tribute about her mum on social media.

Admitting she is ‘beyond grateful’ to have Kris in her life, the SKIMS founder unveiled a sweet photo of them together when Kim was just a young child.

Kim posted the cute picture to her 359M Instagram followers and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the queen of our world @krisjenner! I am so beyond grateful for the love and support you show each of your kids”.

“It really is unmatched and am just so lucky I get to experience true unconditional love like this. I love you so much and celebrating you today and every day!”.

Kim’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian also penned a heartfelt tribute to mark their mum’s special day.

Alongside sweet photos and videos of her mum over the years, Khloe wrote, “There are no words that could ever fully capture how much you mean to me, but I will try, because you deserve to know. Since day one, you have been my world, my rock, my greatest source of love. (With my daddy)”.

“Mommy, without you there is nothing. You are everything to me and so much more! You have taught me so much—how to love unconditionally, how to be strong even when things seem impossible, how to show compassion even when you don’t want to lol Your wisdom, your zest for life and your love are qualities I admire more than I can ever express”.

“There is no world or lifetime that doesn’t have you in it right by my side. You make every moment I have with you memorable! You make life worth living! You remind me that each day of life is a celebration! You remind me to live and not just exist. You remind me to dance as often as I can. You make me believe I can do anything at any time and You make life look so damn fabulous!”.

The reality star added, “To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet – Happy happy birthday!! A massive Martini Cheers to my biggest inspiration, The queen of my world!! Martini Cheers to The life of every party, to the woman who makes me laugh until I cry. The gate keeper to all that is sacred and special! Our Secret holder, problem solver, My heartbeat, My teacher, My safe place, My best friend! My entire life! My world! My neighbor for life HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!”.

Kris commented on the post to say, “This is so overwhelmingly full of love and you have me crying with emotion and happiness I love you more than I can ever explain God is so good”.