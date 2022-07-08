Kim Kardashian addresses why North held up a ‘stop’ sign at fashion show

Keeping Up with The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has spoken out about why her daughter North held up a sign that read ‘STOP’ while they attended a Jean Paul Gualtier fashion show in Paris.

Many people online were confused by the message the nine-year-old was trying to send but Kim took to Twitter to explain what her eldest daughter meant.

Kim shared the video that left many baffled and wrote, “For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show”.

For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… pic.twitter.com/29F26ooy8A — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

Many Twitter users had mixed reactions to North’s sign and shared their thoughts under the post. One person wrote, “That was awesome, tell ‘em North”.

A second Twitter user said, “She is right to tell the paparazzi to leave her alone and stop taking pictures of her. It’s got to be hella annoying”.

While a third follower penned, “If she hates being in the spotlight so much, why bring her?”, and another added, “She is young, probably doesn’t fully understand the magnitude of their fame”.

As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom. pic.twitter.com/jUJTKo09jV — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

Kim’s tweet came just a few hours after she posted about being grateful that her daughter enjoys going on trips with her for work.

The 41-year-old shared snaps of her and North during Paris Couture Fashion Week and said, “As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom”.

Kim and North looked super stylish as they were wearing matching pinstripe outfits, complete with false nose rings and plenty of silver chains.