Kim K slated for ignorant question about keeping kids entertained

Kim Kardashian has come under fire after asking her followers for advice on what to do during self-isolation. The mum-of-four posted a photo of her family and asked: “What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained? As a family we are social-distancing, but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

Kim’s followers were quick to express their disgust at the ignorant request considering Kim lives in a mansion with a pool and enough toys to fill a toy store. People struggled to empathise with the reality star as she has every amenity we could only dream of having at home, including a cinema where she took the family snap.

One wrote: “‘What should we do we’re so bored’ Okay, celebrity who lives in a mansion with a movie theatre, indoor swimming pool and playrooms.”

“You’re literally the richest family and you can’t find stuff to be entertained? Maybe use the pool you’ve claimed to never use. Lord, the privilege!”

Another added: “She has a pool she’s never been in and a playroom the size of average homes, yet wants suggestions on how to entertain her kids?”

“Must be hard to find something to do when you’re a millionaire and live in a castle,” said another.

So many parents are struggling to keep their kids entertained and work through this crisis. Seeing someone as privileged as Kim complain about having nothing to do is quite the insult, especially when she has everything a mum could ever hope for.