‘No heartbeat’: Kim opens up about miscarriage scare in first pregnancy

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a miscarriage scare she experienced during her first pregnancy. The mum feared she lost her baby when she was expecting her first child North.

She spoke about the terrifying moment on the All’s Fair podcast. The mum-of-four explained that she was bleeding heavily and experiencing severe pain during a trip to Miami.

Kim naturally rushed to see her doctor, she shared: “I thought I had a miscarriage because I was really heavily bleeding and in so much pain in Miami. I went in because you have to go in and do a [dilation and curettage] to clean out the miscarriage.”

“My doctor said, 'Come in the morning. We'll do it Thanksgiving night so no one will see you.' I went in and there was no heartbeat and he said, 'You had a miscarriage'.''

The reality star continued: "Then Thanksgiving morning I came in to do it and he said, 'There's a heartbeat.'"

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is a sign, it's Thanksgiving morning.' We ended up obviously having North,” Kim gushed.

North is Kim and her husband Kanye’s eldest child. They are also parents to Saint, who Kim went on to carry. She also welcomed daughter Chicago and son Saint via surrogate.

The mum stressed that her family is now complete and has no plans to expand her brood: “I just can't do more because I really want to go to school and I want to do all this stuff and I do believe that – I could do two more, but I just don't think I should. I'd have to go through IVF and I'm nearly 40 and I don't want to be an old mom.”