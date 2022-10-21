Killashee Hotel introduces ‘Gourmet Dining Experience Stay’

One of the nicest things about Autumn is taking time out to connect with nature and breathing in the fresh country air, while relaxing in the comfortable and luxurious surroundings of Killashee Hotel. Now this landmark hotel has been stylishly refurbished by its new owners FBD Hotels & Resorts, with a refreshing new look across the lobby, the gallery lounge, its two restaurants and the bedrooms with beautiful new shades, furnishings and luxury touches. For Autumn, Killashee Hotel introduces the Overnight Gourmet Dining Experience priced from €310.

The Gourmet Dining Experience, is a new one night stay that blends the very best of local culinary delights with a luxurious and elegant country stay in the heart of Kildare. On arrival, enjoy a beautifully created sharing stand of cured meats, artisan cheeses, chutney and dips served with freshly made sourdough, paired with glass of El Camindor red wine or a classic, zesty citrus white wine.

Explore the beautiful grounds with a brisk walk or go further to see the highlights of Kildare before immersing yourself in the evening dining experience and savouring all that The Terrace restaurant has to offer, from delicious cuisine to the views of the magical gardens. Made with the highest quality locally sourced seasonal produce, the dinner menu designed by Executive Head Chef Phillip Gleeson includes a selection of entrees, main dishes and tempting desserts to choose from.

The newly refurbished Superior King room located in the Belling Wing of Killashee, promises a relaxing, comfortable stay. Tastefully designed, these stylish rooms have a Nespresso coffee machine, a Dyson hairdryer, 43-inch Smart TV with Netflix with Elemis products in the bathroom. In the morning, breakfast features an extensive buffet of hot food, an array of meats, cheeses, fruits and freshly made breads and pastries, served with juices, teas and freshly brewed coffees.

Put on your cosy knits and explore the magnificent countryside, taking a walk through the hotel estate, or along the many local canals. Explore Russborough House, the Japanese Gardens and Irish National Stud, all only 15 minutes from Killashee Hotel. Or opt for some great retail therapy with a 10% Discount Card for Kildare Village. Guests also have full use of the Leisure Centre with its 25metre swimming Pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.

Killashee Hotel Overnight Gourmet Dining Experience is priced from €310 and for further information and to book visit www.killasheehotel.com

Killashee Hotel, Kilcullen Rd, Killashee, Naas, Co. Kildare call 045 879 277.