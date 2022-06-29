Kidulthood star Jaime Winstone gets engaged at Glastonbury Festival

Congratulations are in order for actress Jaime Winstone as she announces her engagement to boyfriend James Suckling.

By sharing a carousel of snaps of the happy couple to Instagram, the 37-year-old revealed that James proposed to her while they were both at Glastonbury Festival.

Jaime captioned the post, “THE MOST MAGIC OF TIMES WERE HAD!! Thank you for setting and creating the amazing beautiful special memories for me and James!”.

“Couldn’t of asked for a more perfect Engagement, still on cloud nine! Wow we love you Glastonbury, love to all my beautiful friends and a special love to my Fiancé”.

The couple look so loved up in the photos! In one, James is carrying Jaime in his arms, in another the pair are going in for a kiss, a third shows Jaime on her fiancé’s shoulders. A cute clip of the couple embracing in front of a fireworks display is also among the pictures.

Friends of Jaime’s rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her exciting news, with model Daisy Lowe penning, “So happy for you both! Massive congratulations gorgeous lovebirds”.

Mum of The Only Way is Essex stars Billie and Samantha Faiers, Suzie Wells, said, “Amazing news, congratulations to you both”.

Singer Charli XCX wrote, “YESSS! Congratulationsssss, so happy for uuuu!”. “Omggggggg”, added Emily in Pairs actress Lily Collins.

The Dead Set star’s ring is gorgeous and looks so different to other engagement rings. It has three stones of different colours with a gold band.

The Babs star is the daughter of actor Ray Winstone, who starred in Indiana Jones and King of Thieves.

Jaime and James have been dating since 2015 and welcomed a son named Raymond in 2016.