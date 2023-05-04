SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Kick start Summer now with indoor/outdoor George Foreman grill

by

Nothing signals the start of summer more than a barbeque, but unfortunately, the Irish weather doesn’t always get the memo. Even if the weather does decide to rain on your parade this weekend, with an Indoor/Outdoor Grill (RRP €139.99) from George Foreman your BBQ favourites can still be on the menu.

With a sturdy removable grill stand, perfect for the patio, the Indoor/Outdoor Grill has room for over 15 servings of delicious meats, veggies, kebabs, desserts, and more!  The BBQ grill is easily removed from the base and can be safely operated for some countertop grilling indoors.

The Indoor/Outdoor Grill’s non-stick coating and proprietary fat-removing slope (which removes up to 42% of fat from traditional BBQ foods) mean it is durable, easy to clean, and removes the need for butter and oil. Ensuring perfect results every time, the temperature probe at the side of the grill lets you choose from five heat settings giving you complete control over the speed and intensity your food is cooked at.

George Foreman’s Indoor/Outdoor Grill is apartment approved, kitchen ready and will ensure your weekend BBQ Plans come to fruition, no matter what the Irish weather has in store.

The George Foreman range is available from independent electrical retailers nationwide.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.