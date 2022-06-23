Kick Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson renews wedding vows after 10 years of marriage

Kick Ass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his director wife Sam celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary in a very special way- by renewing their vows.

Aaron took to Instagram to share a snap of the pair kissing at their vow renewal ceremony. He captioned the photo, “Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… We renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family. It was a celebration of love and joy!”.

“A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. We are blessed beyond belief”.

The 32-year-old closed off by sweetly adding, “Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!”.

Sam (55), director of Fifty Shades of Grey, also shared her own post to celebrate their big day. With pictures of the pair dancing and standing on a table she penned, “10 glorious years. My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you. Love conquers all”.

Many friends of the couple headed to the comments to wish them well as they renewed their vows.

Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools wrote, “Happy 10 years so wonderful guys”.

Sweet Dreams singer Annie Lennox penned, “How wonderful! Congratulations to you both!”.

“Love these love birds”, added Legally Blonde actress Reece Witherspoon”.

Aaron and Sam met on the set of Nowhere Boy in 2008, a biopic about John Lennon, where Aaron was the lead actor, playing John, and Sam was the director.

A year later, in October 2009, the pair announced their engagement at the film’s premier. They tied the knot in June 2012.

The couple share two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero together. Sam also has two other daughters, Angelica and Jessie from her previous marriage to art dealer Jay Jopling.