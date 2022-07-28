Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar comments about her baby news

By Emma Costello

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has weighed in on the surprising news that Khloé is expecting a second child via surrogate with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

On Tuesday, the former NBA star, 42, was asked by a journalist for Page Six to give his opinion on the situation. Deciding to keep things lighthearted, Lamar responded, “She could have hollered at me for that!”

Lamar’s cringey comments about Khloé and Tristan’s second child made reference to the fact that the reality star’s surrogate pregnancy has been surrounded by controversy since its announcement.

Credit: startracks photo/REX

Although, this isn’t the first time recently that Lamar has referenced his own chaotic marriage to The Kardashians star. Earlier this year while participating in Celebrity Big Brother, the basketball star reminisced about his relationship with Khloé, commenting, “I didn't treat that good woman right,” before going on to add, “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence…I'd tell her sorry for the fool I was.”

Khloé and Lamar met in 2009 and got married one month later after a whirlwind romance. Their relationship became strained in 2013 with Odom later confessing to multiple affairs and in 2016 their divorce was finalised. In that same year, Khloé met and started dating 31-year-old NBA player Tristan.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Khloé revealed that she and Tristan are expecting a baby via a surrogate. The statement read, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

This pregnancy news came as a surprise to Kardashian fans, as Khloé and Tristan had a very public and bitter break-up in December 2021. Their separation came as a result of a scandal in which Tristan cheated on Khloé with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, and subsequently fathered a son with her. However, as Khloé’s surrogate child was conceived a few weeks before the scandal emerged, she has decided to remain focused on the pregnancy.

Khloé and Tristan are already parents to their four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, who was conceived naturally and was born in April 2018.