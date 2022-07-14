Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson expecting baby #2 via surrogate

Khloé Kardashian is going to be a mum again as the reality star is currently expecting her second child, via surrogate, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the early hours this morning it was widely reported that the pair are adding to their brood, giving four-year-old daughter True a younger sibling.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative for Khloé told People.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep added. “We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

A source also told the publication, “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the insider continued.

Last December, it was revealed to Khloé and the rest of the world that NBA player Tristan had a sexual relationship with a woman named Maralee Nichols on the night of his 30th birthday party, resulting in Nichols becoming pregnant with a baby boy.

The personal trainer welcomed the birth of her and Tristan’s son on December 1 last year.

On the last episode of The Kardashians which aired last month, viewers saw how the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family reacted to hearing about Tristan’s paternity scandal for the first time, with Skims mogul Kim breaking the news to Khloé over the phone.