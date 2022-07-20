Khloé Kardashian speaks out for first time since news of baby #2

Khloé Kardashian has broken her social media silence to share such a special message.

News broke last week that reality star Khloé Kardashian was expecting her second child, via surrogate, with her ex Tristan Thompson. Since then, 38-year-old Khloé has remained silent on social media, choosing not to comment on the surprising news — until now.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the Good American co-founder shared a series of adorable ocean snaps featuring herself and her four-year-old daughter True. In these sweet photos Khloé is giving her little girl a piggyback while the mother-daughter duo play in the sea together.

“Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl,” the proud mum wrote in the caption.

Last Thursday, July 14, it was reported that Khloé and her ex, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative for Khloé told People. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep added. “We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

A source also told the publication, “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the insider continued.

Just days ago, the NBA player was spotted getting quite cosy with a new mystery woman while holidaying on the Greek island of Mykonos.

While Tristan and Khloé already share daughter True, the 31-year-old is also a father to his five-year-old son, Prince Thompson, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and seven-month-old Theo Thompson, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.