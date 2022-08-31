Khloe Kardashian speaks out about second baby for first time

Khloe Kardashian welcomed a second child into the world via surrogate at the beginning of the month, and now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spoken out about being a mum-of-two for the first time since their birth.

In an interview with Elle, Khloe was asked about her business, working with her famous family and how she finds motherhood now that she has two little ones at home.

The 38-year-old revealed, “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts”.

She went on to say that her children, “challenge me as a person, being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift”.

The reality TV star continued, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much”.

At the end of the interview, when asked if she has any words of wisdom to share, Khloe explained, “We’re all going to make mistakes. If you don’t make mistakes, I think that’s weird. You’re supposed to fail. You’re supposed to crash and burn. You have to experience things for yourself”.

The news that Khloe was expecting her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson broke in July, but she chose not to comment on it until now. The gender of the baby was also announced, detailing that they were having a baby boy soon after.

It was revealed that the baby was conceived via surrogate before Khloe knew that Tristan was already expecting a baby with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

Khloe and Tristan are already parents to four-year-old True. The NBA player is also dad to five-year-old Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and eight-month-old Theo, who he welcomed with Maralee Nichols, which resulted in his and Khloe's relationship ending.