Khloé gets real about co-parenting with Tristan Thompson

It’s safe to say Khloé Kardashian has had one whirlwind year already and we’re not even at the halfway point yet. The mum has been adjusting to life as a single mum after the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal.

The businesswoman shares one-year-old daughter True with her former partner and has been trying her best to ensure that True has a normal, happy childhood.

Khloé said co-parenting is the best option for her and Tristan as she doesn’t want her negative love life with the sportsman to impact True.

She told the Divorce Sucks! podcast about the realities of co-parenting with Tristan, stressing that it has been far harder than it looks on her Instagram.

Behind the snaps of the family-of-three grinning at birthday parties and Thanksgiving dinners are heightened emotions, heartache and stress.

“It does f*king suck because our personal emotions are still there. So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power — True is one and, like, a month old — so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that,” the mum explained.

“I do everything in my power to not put just any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds are a little too bohemian to some people,” Khloé added.

Fair play to Khloé for rising above the toxic drama and focusing on what is best for her baby girl.