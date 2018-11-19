Khloe Kardashian defends decision to have Tristan at True’s birth

Khloe Kardashian has defended her decision to have Tristan Thompson in the delivery room.

Fans were baffled by the new mum’s decision to let the sportsman attend the birth after he was caught cheating on her.

However, Khloe said despite what Tristan did, she knew she couldn’t deprive him of seeing his daughter being born.

Khloe took to Twitter to defend her decision: “Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan.”

She explained: “She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can.”

Khloe added that she didn’t want to make a hasty decision which she would then regret: “A birth is not something you can “redo”. Once you make that choice you can never get it back. Think big people.”

It is believed Khloe will be spending Thanksgiving with Tristan despite the cheating scandal.

The mum wants to focus on their roles as parents. According to Hollywood Life, Khloe is putting the past behind her.

“She is thankful for the baby they made together and wants to celebrate True’s first holidays together even though Khloe still really misses being surrounded by the rest of her family, too,” a source told the publication.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby girl True into the world on April 12, 2018.