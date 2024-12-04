Khloé Kardashian admits the reason why she wanted two children

Khloé Kardashian has revealed the emotional reason why she wanted to be a mother to two children.

The Kardashians star co-parents her little ones – six-year-old daughter True and two-year-old son Tatum – with her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Now, Khloé has taken the opportunity to open up about motherhood, and has shared the reason why she always hoped to have more than one child.

Speaking to Bustle, the 40-year-old confessed that the passing of her father, Robert Kardashian, affected her plans to become a mother. Robert died in September 2003, two months after he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

"Not to be morbid, but when my dad passed, my mom — regardless of how incredible and amazing she is — she couldn't understand the pain we felt," Khloé recalled, referring to her mother Kris Jenner.

"And so for True, I was like, 'I need her to have someone.' It's just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system,” the reality star explained.

In her interview, Khloé also teased that True and Tatum have already started copying some of her own mannerisms.

“Sometimes my kids will want to line their toys up a certain way, and then I feel bad because I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, they’re mirroring what I’m doing,'" she exclaimed..

Khloé was also quizzed on her perfectionist traits, and the ways in which she ensures that they are a “helpful force, not a destructive one”.

"I had that challenge a lot more before I had kids. It was really hard for me to see it as clearly as I do now,” she stated.

Khloé went on to add: “I’ve learned it’s okay for me to show a messy room because I don’t want them to feel like everything has to be perfect."