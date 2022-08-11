Kevin Federline posts old videos of Britney fighting with her kids

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has taken their public parental dispute to the next level by sharing a series of videos in which Britney is seen arguing with her sons.

Britney and Kevin share two sons together, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden. Kevin has been granted full physical and legal custody of his sons since 2008, with Spears granted visitation rights.

Taking to social media in the early hours of Thursday morning, Federline shared a series of videos, taken by his sons Sean and Jayden when they were 11 and 12-years-old. In these clips Britney is heard having an argument with her sons.

“This is my house, if I wanna come in here and give you lotion for your face ‘cause it is coarse, and all you tell me is ‘it's fine, it's fine,’ NO it's not fine,” Britney stated, adding, “You better all start respecting me, are we clear?”

Watch the videos here:

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman, ok? Be nice to me. Do you understand?” she continued.

In the caption, Kevin wrote, “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12.”

“This isn’t even the worst of it,” he added. “The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth.”

Another video shows Britney in the car with her sons, arguing with Sean about him not wearing shoes while they were in a shop, resulting in her taking his phone away.

“Have you lost your f**king mind? Have you lost your f**king mind?” Britney asks Sean, adding, “I do care but I am shocked as f**k with you, and I don’t know what to do and I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty, I don’t know what to say. But I do care, more than you know.”

The argument then evolves with Jayden sticking up for his brother and taking his side against Britney, before the conversation oddly turns into a discussion about ice skating and rollerblading.

Kevin’s post seems to be in retaliation for Britney saying that her boys were “hateful” towards her, for not wanting to be around her any time they visited in a since deleted Instagram post.

Federline has also been critical of Britney for sharing numerous nude photos and videos to her Instagram account on a regular basis.

Our thoughts go out to both Britney and her sons and we hope that they get the help that they need to heal.