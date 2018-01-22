Kevin Bridges adds a third and final stand-up date at Dublin’s 3Arena

Calling all comedy fans!

Due to phenomenal demand, Kevin Bridges has added a third and final date at the 3Arena.

The much-loved Scottish comedian is back with his hotly anticipated 2018 tour: Brand New.

Having already sold out two dates at the Dublin venue (November 2 and 3), the comic will now also take to the stage on Sunday, November 4.

In 2015, Kevin broke box office records when tickets for his A Whole Different Story tour proved to be the fastest selling tickets of the year.

The tour saw him sell over 500,000 tickets across 145 dates, including an incredible 16 nights at The Hydro in Glasgow.

Loved by fans and critics alike, Kevin Bridges' stand-up has been described by The Herald as a “comedy masterclass”, while the Mail on Sunday say he has “an edge that is seldom found in mainstream comics”.

Tickets from €34.50 including booking and facility fees via Ticketmaster on Wednesday, January 24.