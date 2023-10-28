Kerrygold launches handy 100g Butter Stick with the same great Kerrygold taste

Ireland’s leading butter brand, Kerrygold, has announced the extension of its product range with the launch of the Kerrygold Butter Stick. The handy 100g format offers butter lovers greater variety for a host of usage occasions while delivering the unmistakable great taste that Kerrygold fans across the globe know and love.

Made from the milk of Irish grass-fed cows, the new format maintains Kerrygold’s rich, creamy, real butter taste while responding to the evolving needs of diverse household sizes by offering more convenience and increased choice for Irish consumers. With 25g markings on the pack, the Kerrygold Butter Stick is made for every cooking occasion, from indulgent buttery potatoes to a rich flavourful sauce for your favourite fish. Perfect for a delicious dessert oozing with toffee sauce, or a simple vanilla cupcake with irresistibly smooth buttercream icing.

Speaking about the launch of the new Kerrygold butter stick, Daniel Kelly, Head of Ireland, Ornua Foods International said: “We are very excited to introduce a new addition to the Kerrygold line-up of products available here in Ireland in the form of our new Kerrygold Butter Stick. Consumers choose Kerrygold for its unrivalled taste and premium quality and the new 100g size enables us to bring these hallmarks to the table in a convenient and versatile format to match a diverse range of needs and lifestyles. As the Kerrygold brand continues to grow from strength to strength in markets around the world, we are proud to expand our offering for Kerrygold lovers here at home in Ireland, where the Kerrygold journey began.”

Kerrygold 100g butter sticks are available nationwide in most major supermarkets, convenience stores and independent retailers.

Kerrygold’s growing popularity around the world has seen the brand grow its global home at Kerrygold Park in Mitchelstown – where it can now produce up to 1 million packs each day!