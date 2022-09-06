Kerry Katona opens up about reaching birthday milestone

It’s Kerry Katona’s birthday today!

The former Atomic Kitten singer turns 42 today, and in celebration of her milestone, she took to Instagram this morning to express gratitude for her life so far.

Kerry posted a selfie, showcasing her tucked up in bed wearing a cosy, fluffy dressing gown.

“WTF!!!! 42 today!!!”, she exclaimed in her caption.

Kelly went on to admit that a part of her never thought that she would make it this far in her life. “Honestly never thought I’d make it after the life I’ve had!!” she wrote. “But here I am 42 today about to release my third autobiography!”

In her caption, Kelly thanked her family and friends for the love and support that they continue to show her every day. “I am so eternally grateful and blessed to be here for another year! I have my health, my kids and my Ryan, great friends and great family with a great career.”

The reality star concluded her post with one last expression of gratitude. “Feeling incredibly blessed”, she penned.

Friends and followers alike have been leaving birthday wishes in Kerry’s comments section.

“Happy birthday”, wrote The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Rachel Lugo, alongside heart-eyes emojis.

“Happy Birthday lovely lady,” Kerry’s friend Clare Wilks commented. “Enjoy your special day. Xxxxx”

“Happy birthday darling we hope you have a wonderful day xx”, Kerry’s pal Shaun River Harris also wrote.

Kerry has always been open and honest about the numerous struggles that she has encountered throughout her life, such as disordered eating, drug addiction, and alcoholism.

Kerry is currently dating Ryan Mahoney. The pair have been in a relationship since 2018. They now live together, along with Kerry’s five children – Molly Marie (21), Lilly-Sue (19), Heidi (15), Maxwell (14), and Dylan-Jorge (8).

We’re wishing Kerry the happiest of birthdays!