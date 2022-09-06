SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Kerry Katona opens up about reaching birthday milestone

by

It’s Kerry Katona’s birthday today!

The former Atomic Kitten singer turns 42 today, and in celebration of her milestone, she took to Instagram this morning to express gratitude for her life so far.

Kerry posted a selfie, showcasing her tucked up in bed wearing a cosy, fluffy dressing gown. 

“WTF!!!! 42 today!!!”, she exclaimed in her caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Kelly went on to admit that a part of her never thought that she would make it this far in her life. “Honestly never thought I’d make it after the life I’ve had!!” she wrote. “But here I am 42 today about to release my third autobiography!”

In her caption, Kelly thanked her family and friends for the love and support that they continue to show her every day. “I am so eternally grateful and blessed to be here for another year! I have my health, my kids and my Ryan, great friends and great family with a great career.”

The reality star concluded her post with one last expression of gratitude. “Feeling incredibly blessed”, she penned. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Friends and followers alike have been leaving birthday wishes in Kerry’s comments section.

“Happy birthday”, wrote The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Rachel Lugo, alongside heart-eyes emojis. 

“Happy Birthday lovely lady,” Kerry’s friend Clare Wilks commented. “Enjoy your special day. Xxxxx”

“Happy birthday darling we hope you have a wonderful day xx”, Kerry’s pal Shaun River Harris also wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Kerry has always been open and honest about the numerous struggles that she has encountered throughout her life, such as disordered eating, drug addiction, and alcoholism. 

Kerry is currently dating Ryan Mahoney. The pair have been in a relationship since 2018. They now live together, along with Kerry’s five children – Molly Marie (21), Lilly-Sue (19), Heidi (15), Maxwell (14), and Dylan-Jorge (8).

We’re wishing Kerry the happiest of birthdays!

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.