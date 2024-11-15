Kerry Katona announces split from fiancé Ryan after six years

Kerry Katona has announced that she’s split from her fiance Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry and Ryan have been in a relationship for the past six years, but after previously revealing they were ‘having a hard time’, Katona has confirmed that they’ve gone their separate ways.

Admitting there has been a ‘breach of trust’ between the pair, who got engaged four years ago, the former member of Atomic Kitten opened up about how she’s dealing following the break-up.

In her weekly OK! column, Kerry explained, “Last week I spoke about how Ryan and I were having a tough time and now he has moved out of the house. We are no longer together and It’s been a really tough week – I never in a million years thought this would happen”.

“Without going into too much detail, there has been a breach of trust between us.. I don’t know if we’ll be able to work it out or not, but I do still love him so much”.

The 44-year-old went on to confess, “I feel like everything has heaped on recently and it’s so much to deal with, I am really struggling. But I know I can get through it no matter what happens, I’ve been through break-ups before and come out the other side, so we just need to see what happens”.

In her column last week, Kerry addressed rumours that her and Ryan’s relationship had come to an end after she shared a video to social media where she said she was single.

When shutting down the rumours, Kerry stated, “I’m sure you’ll have all read the 'news’ about me splitting up with Ryan after I flippantly said I was single on my Instagram to make my mum laugh”.

“It was a throwaway comment that I made between my mum, my best friend Danielle and me but it all spiralled out of control. If you watch the video on my Instagram, you can hear us talking to the doctor and Danielle left a funny comment underneath asking if he was single”.

“To try and cheer my mum up, I said that I was – but with a laughing face. I made a joke but, like any couple, Ryan and I do have hard times and our ups and downs”.

“Sometimes we’re just hanging on by the skin of our teeth but that’s often what happens in a relationship. We’ve got a lot more than usual to deal with at the moment, like the kids at home, outside drama and looking after my poorly mum”.