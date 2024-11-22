Kerry Katona admits split from Ryan ‘feels like mourning a death’

Kerry Katona has broken her silence following her split from fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

The former member of Atomic Kitten announced last week that she and Ryan had decided to go their separate ways following a ‘breach of trust’.

Now, Kerry has opened up about how her break-up feels like she’s ‘mourning a death’ now that Ryan has moved out of her home.

In her OK! column, Kerry admitted, “I’ve been feeling very up and down since Ryan moved out, it’s not been easy”.

“He was my best friend so I'm adjusting to not having him around, it feels a bit like a death, which I know may sound dramatic but it’s mourning all the things you did together. It’s hard but I’m sure I’ll get there”.

Sharing more of an insight into how she’s processing the split, Katona revealed, “He got the last of his stuff this week so I’ve just been trying to process it all, I really didn’t think we’d ever split up".

Like any break-up, I think I just need time. We are business partners so that side of it is difficult to navigate too, we’re currently sorting out the work side of things through a mediator”.

Kerry and Ryan had been in a relationship for six years when they decided to part ways.

When announcing their break-up last week, Kerry told OK!, “Last week I spoke about how Ryan and I were having a tough time and now he has moved out of the house. We are no longer together and It’s been a really tough week – I never in a million years thought this would happen”.

“Without going into too much detail, there has been a breach of trust between us.. I don’t know if we’ll be able to work it out or not, but I do still love him so much”.