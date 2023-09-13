Kendall Rae Knight shares update following pregnancy reveal

Kendall Rae Knight has shared an insight into her pregnancy journey so far after sharing the news that she’s expecting.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the series back in 2018, announced she’s expecting her first child with her footballer partner Andrew Hughes last week.

Now that she’s revealed the wonderful news, Kendall has shared an update on her pregnancy by answering some of her fans’ burning questions.

While doing a Q&A on her Instagram Stories for her 745K followers, Knight spoke about why she won’t be sharing her due date with the public when a fan asked how far along she is in her pregnancy.

The 31-year-old explained, “I'm not going to say exactly how far along I am for a couple of reasons”.

“One, because people get so fixated on the date, whether it’s people around you or myself or whatever”.

“Two, for medical reasons because I have in the past had a few treatments and operations, things that can make me high risk of having a baby super early”.

Kendall went on to say, “I’m having all that checked out soon so fingers crossed everything is going to be alright and I’ll be able to carry to full term. That is the dream because I just want to be safe, happy, healthy and I just want to look after my baby”.

“So, I've done four months and I feel super swollen… I don’t really have much of a bump”.

The former reality TV star then opened up about her pregnancy symptoms so far, with sickness being her worst side effect.

Kendall admitted, “I did not know your sickness could get that bad that you just want to give up and just lay on the sofa and cry”.

“The first three months- sick at least five, six times a day on average, like couldn't keep anything down”.

She also added, “I am still being sick now! But I'm taking only being sick once a day now”.

When announcing her pregnancy with the world, Kendall shared a sweet snap to Instagram of her holding her baby bump while Andrew proudly held up their baby’s scans.

The expectant mum penned, “Mummy & Daddy. After 5 amazing years together we couldn’t be happier to say WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!”.