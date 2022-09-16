Kendall Jenner reveals heartwarming idea to boost self-confidence

Kendall Jenner has been sharing vital advice to her fans about how to boost your levels of self-confidence.

The Kardashians star was speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast earlier this week, when she was asked about her relationship with her therapist and her struggles with confidence.

In the interview, the 26-year-old was completely candid and shared an adorable anecdote.

“There’s actually a trend on TikTok that was going around, but coincidentally, we ended up naturally speaking about it in my session,” Kendall explained.

“A girl being like, ‘any time you’re being mean to yourself, just think “this is who you’re talking about”’, and it flashes to a photo of her as a kid,” she described.

Kendall went on to reminisce about the moment her therapist set her an important goal to achieve.

“Me and my therapist were talking about something similar and she was like, ‘Why don’t you find a photo of yourself and put it on your bathroom mirror, so that every morning, every night, every day, when you walk into your bathroom mirror, you’re looking at her and you’re remembering that if there’s anything negative that you’re ever saying about yourself, if you’re ever being mean to yourself, you’re talking about her.’”

Kendall took her therapist’s challenge on board, and started rifling through photos of her younger self. “I went into my memorabilia closet in my house, and I was looking through old photo books. I’ve seen these photo books my whole life, I’ve literally seen every photo that’s been in here,” she insisted.

However, Kendall soon got a shock when she found a hidden gem. “And I flipped a page and it was a photo I’d never seen of myself, ever,” she revealed.

“It was a Polariod, so it was the original photo, and it was just me as a little girl with a bow in my hair and a dress on, and I had a little alien tattoo or something right here,” Kendall noted, gesturing to her arm.

“And I have this big cheesy smile on my face, and I was like, ‘That’s the photo I’m putting on my thing!’”, she exclaimed.

Kendall went on to explain that her younger self has truly helped her with her levels of self-confidence. “I pasted it on my bathroom mirror and I talk to her! And I’m always like, if I’m ever looking in the mirror and being negative towards myself or anything, I always look right over to her, and I’m like, ‘She’s dope, and I love her.’”

We’re obsessed with Kendall's concept of self-love!