Kelsey Parker updates fans after taking off her wedding rings

Kelsey Parker has shared an honest update after taking off her wedding rings.

Kelsey’s husband Tom, known for being a member of boyband The Wanted, sadly passed away in March 2022, two years after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Since losing Tom, whom she married in 2016, Kelsey has been sharing her story with grief on social media and gives insights into daily life with the couples’ children- four-year-old Aurelia and three-year-old Bodhi.

Earlier this week, Kelsey revealed she made the difficult decision to take off her wedding rings and has now shared an update on how she feels since doing so.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, one of her 419K followers asked her, “How's the first few days been without the rings? X”.

Kelsey replied, “It feels really different… But also feels right for me”, while posting a photo of her hand without her engagement ring or wedding band.

Another fan asked the 33-year-old if she has a boyfriend at the moment. The question comes after Kelsey revealed she was in a new relationship last year but announced their split in December.

The mum-of-two responded by explaining, “I'm still getting asked this, but I've actually been single for a few months now”.

“I do still believe in love though and I hope I get to be happy again one day”.

When revealing to her fans that she decided to take off her wedding rings, Kelsey spoke about the ‘pain’ she felt whenever she looked at them.

Writing on Instagram alongside a video collage of images with her and Tom together over the years, Kelsey said, “I wanted to share something with you all this evening. It’s something I’ve been thinking long and hard about for a while now, and as we end the first week of a new year, I have decided to take off my rings”.

“It felt really painful every time I looked at them and I have been torturing myself over when will be the right time”.

Kelsey continued, “I know now there will never be a right or wrong time, but there does have to come a point in my life when I remove them”.

“Of course I’ll always be Tom’s, he’ll always be in my heart and I know I will forever be in his, but right now, in this world I’m not married anymore as much as that breaks my heart to admit”.

She went on to admit, “I’m not ready to totally let go of them… Sometimes I wonder if I’ve left them on too long and other times I think I just expected to wear them forever”.