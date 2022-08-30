Kelsey Parker shares her son’s ‘awful’ birth story & reflects on time with Tom

Kelsey Parker, wife of the late Tom Parker, has spoken out about her son Bodhi’s birth story and how emotional her husband was at the time, knowing he had a brain tumour as he welcomed his son into the world.

Kelsey opened up to Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby that was released this morning, Tuesday, August 30.

When asked about Bodhi’s birth, Kelsey said, “It was awful because Tom was so emotional, obviously Tom was emotional for different reasons this time. He was thinking ‘How long will I have left with this baby?’”.

When Kelsey went into labour she revealed that Tom was in treatment and the day after she had given birth to Bodhi, the Glad You Came singer had to leave the hospital where she and their newborn was to return to his treatment.

The mum-of-two continued, “I always have that guilt for Bodhi that he didn’t get the nice experience for all of it, not that he’s ever going to remember that…. I think one day he’ll be like ‘I’m just happy that my dad witnessed my birth”.

“I just felt sorry for Tom and you know what, because Tom was in this place where he absolutely just was not Tom anymore- like literally I can’t describe it, the moment he got diagnosed, I lost Tom- I felt guilt when I was giving birth because I had to leave him for a half hour to actually give birth”.

When speaking more about her guilty feeling during labour, Kelsey explained, “I wasn’t there for him, I wasn’t there for Tom, I couldn’t look after him for a half hour and I just had this massive guilt and I’m like ‘I’m giving birth to our baby, I shouldn’t feel like that but I did and I obviously never told Tom that because I wouldn’t want him to feel that way”.

After the podcast aired, Giovanna shared a clip to her Instagram saying, “We both wanted this conversation to be a celebration of her life with Tom and the family’s they created together, whilst also being honest about the heartache of the last two years. It’s a deeply moving and emotional chat about love, loss, grief, life and all of its unpredictability”.

The Wanted's Tom Parker sadly lost his battle with brain cancer in March of this year. He is survived by his wife Kelsey, their three-year-old daughter Aurelia and their son Bodhi, whom they welcomed into the world in October 2020.