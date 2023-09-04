Kelsey Parker ‘really missing Tom’ as daughter starts school

Kelsey Parker is marking a huge milestone for her family.

Kelsey has penned an emotional tribute for her late husband Tom as their eldest child starts school.

Tom, known for being a member of the hit boyband The Wanted, tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 33 following a battle with brain cancer.

As the new school year starts, Kelsey has made an honest admission about the couple’s four-year-old daughter Aurelia starting school.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a shirt that has one of Tom’s quotes printed on it that reads, ‘If you’re having a bad day, just smile. It will make you feel better’, to her 418K Instagram followers, Kelsey shared an insight into their daughter’s ‘big day’.

While also posting snaps of quotes about being brave, the mum-of-two penned, “Big day today. I’m so excited for Rae, she’s been ready for school for the last two years”.

“I’m so proud of just how ready she is – confident, aware, happy and inquisitive, I just know that my little sponge is gonna soak up everything she learns and I can’t wait for her to share it with the world (and me at bedtime every night)”.

“Really missing Tom today. Not even sure it’s sadness today. If I’m honest I’m a bit angry”.

Kelsey continued, “Had a bit of news over the weekend of another unwanted change in my life and I feel scared and unsure of the future again. I’m being dramatic, it’s nothing big and I know this feeling will pass”.

“I’ve come this far, I’m not about to give up now! I am a little tired of every joyous moment having that little dark cloud. But I’m going to the NTA’s tomorrow so I’m sure a little glam will lift my spirits!”.

She closed off by adding, “I know I’m so lucky to be continuing these lovely events with amazing people that Tom introduced me to. Just wish he was coming with me. Right, I gotta get up and get this girl ready for her big day”.

Kelsey also shared a picture of Aurelia posing in her school uniform and captioned the post, “What do you think Tom? Isn’t she just perfection? The world is yours baby girl… go get it and make us proud x”.