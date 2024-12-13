Kelsey Parker posts emotional tribute to late husband Tom Parker

Kelsey Parker has shared a moving tribute to her late husband Tom, ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically passed away in March 2022, less than two years after he had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Kelsey and Tom had been married since 2018, and the pair welcomed two children together – daughter Aurelia, who is now five-years-old, and son Bodhi, who was born in the same month that Tom received his diagnosis.

Now, as she prepares to mark her third Christmas since Tom’s death, Kelsey has penned an emotional tribute to him.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos of herself, Tom and their two children throughout previous Christmas seasons.

“This will be our third Christmas without Tom, and while the holidays are filled with so much love and joy, they also bring moments of deep sadness,” Kelsey began in her caption.

“Watching the kids’ excitement reminds me of how much he loved this time of year… and I feel his absence in everything we do,” she continued.

“But we find strength in our memories! In each other, and in creating new traditions while keeping Tom’s spirit alive,” the mum-of-three wrote further.

Kelsey concluded her caption by writing: “To anyone navigating grief during the holidays, you’re stronger than you know.”

Kelsey has since received many messages of support from fans in her comments section, as one replied: “You are making him so proud x.”

“I’m sure he will be with you in spirit Kelsey,” another commented.

On September 22 of this year, Kelsey confirmed that she has entered into a new relationship with someone who is not a public figure.

At the time, the podcaster took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of herself with her new partner, captioning it with a singular heart emoji.

Kelsey later thanked her followers for their support on her new relationship, as she penned: “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel good to have someone by my side now."