Kelly Rowland set to star in new steamy Netflix thriller Mea Culpa

Kelly Rowland is set to star in a new steamy Netflix thriller.

The trailer for Mea Culpa has been released by Netflix today and we can’t wait for its release on February 23.

Mea Culpa is written and directed by Tyler Perry, and stars Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland and Bird Box actor Trevante Rhodes.

Rowland will play the character of criminal defence attorney Mea Harper who takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy, played by Trevante Rhodes.

Other actors starring in the movie include Nappily Ever After’s RonReaco, Our Girl’s Sean Sagar and The Princess Switch’s Nick Sagar.

During the trailer, while Harper gets entangled with Malloy, she’s warned, “You have no idea who he is. A snake is never violent when stalking their prey. It’s only when they get right into striking distance that they become very violent”.

In the synopsis of the upcoming film, it reveals that Zyair has been accused of murdering his girlfriend but “the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems”.

“While [Mea] tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something”.

Netflix adds, “Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot… and dangerous”.

Many fans shared their excitement about the trailer on social media, with one commenting, “Damn. This actually looks good”.

“Now that looks good, I can’t wait”, penned a second viewer, while a third added, “Oh this looks good! I can’t wait watch!”.

Mea Culpa will land on Netflix on February 23.

Watch the full trailer below:

