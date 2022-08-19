Kelly Osbourne shares photo update of her latest pregnancy side effect

Since U Been Gone singer Kelly Clarkson has shared a pregnancy update with her fans by detailing the latest pregnancy side effect she has been experiencing ahead of her due date.

Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram to share a photo of herself while on holiday to her Story for her 2.5M followers to see.

In the snap, Kelly is lying in bed with her legs propped up by two pillows. The mum-to-be is wearing knee-length white and pink compression socks.

Credit: Instagram

The 37-year-old captioned the picture, “Nothing feels more like being pregnant then having to leave the pool party and go put compression socks on because you suddenly have ankles bigger then tree trunks!!!”.

Having swollen ankles and feet like Kelly during pregnancy is considered quite a common side effect for expectant mums.

Osbourne announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend and Slipknot band member Sid Wilson in May of this year. The pair have been long-term friends and became ‘Instagram official’ on Valentine’s Day this year.

Kelly shared a photo of herself holding a baby scan with the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”.

Since revealing she is pregnant, Kelly has not posted on social media very much. The only post she has shared to her Instagram feed since May was to celebrate her being a year sober.