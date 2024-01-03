Kelly Clarkson opens up about ‘extraordinarily hard divorce’

Kelly Clarkson has been opening up about her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly and Brandon, who share two children together- River Rose (9) and Remington Alexander (7), had been married for nearly seven years when they decided to go their separate ways.

In a new insight into her and Brandon’s divorce, Kelly has spoken out about ‘taking her power’ back through her music.

While chatting to People, the singer revealed her new album, Chemistry, is an ‘outlet’ to help her share what’s happened in her life, including her previous marriage.

Kelly explained, “I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why – and what am I going to do about it?”.

“I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard”.

“You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming”.

The TV host then revealed that releasing the album was, “Like I’m taking my power back”.

“That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships”.

Clarkson continued, “Sometimes you don’t know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it’s OK that it doesn’t. You never know how beautiful that might be”.

The Since U Been Gone singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020, almost seven years after they got married in October 2013.