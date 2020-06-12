Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years. The Because Of You singer and Brandon Blackstock tied the knot in 2013.

According to Today, the singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the legal grounds for her divorce from Blackstock.

She also requested to change her legal name from Blackstock to Clarkson, her maiden and stage name.

The Since U Been Gone singer has also appealed for joint custody of their two children- four-year-old Remington Alexander and five-year-old River Rose.

She has also asked for her pre-nuptial agreement to be enforced, meaning she does not have to pay Blackstock maintenance.

Clarkson met Blackstock at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006.

It is understood that the family have been isolating together at their Montana ranch. The singer told Today that lockdown hasn’t been easy, “I make jokes and I smile a lot…but it is a very hard thing for such an extrovert that’s used to living a schedule everyday.”

“Just being trapped and not supposed to be around other people is a very damaging thing to your psyche.”