KeepCoole this Christmas with a lighter, more versatile Irish Cream Liqueur

Coole Swan, the independently owned and family run Irish cream liqueur, is disrupting the Irish drinks industry this festive season, with unexpected serves and dynamic flavour combinations. Those who try it can expect to enjoy Irish cream liqueur like never before. The silky liquid blends effortlessly to create a stunning range of delicious cocktails.

Nothing on the Irish market compares to the versatility and quality of Coole Swan, a refreshing modern craft blend of whiskey, chocolate and cream. The perfect drink to enjoy chilled, over ice or in cutting edge cocktails with friends and family this festive season, and the ideal gift for those who enjoy superior Irish products and unique flavours.

Made in Co. Cavan, Coole Swan is a contemporary take on a classic – designed to be savoured and enjoyed whatever the occasion, for those wanting to add a drop of luxury to their every day. Coole Swan was born of a vision to reinvent Irish cream liqueur for a modern world.

The multi award-winning drink was perfected after 231 attempts to create the ultimate balance of its core ingredients: single malt Irish whiskey, smooth Belgian white chocolate and fresh Irish cream, resulting in a distinctively fresh, light and smooth taste, expertly blended by the passionate and dedicated team at Coole Swan.

Its use of quality ingredients and modern craft has reimagined and reinvigorated traditional Irish cream liqueur, rejuvenating the drink for a new audience. Coole Swan brings a fresh Irish perspective to the world of cream liqueur, encouraging playfulness and creativity.

Coole Swan is available in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes, O’Brien’s and a range of independent retailers across Ireland. Available in a 700ml bottle which retails at €26.

Coole Swan CEO & Director, Mary Sadlier, says: “We’re proudly independently owned and family run, bringing the spirit of our liquid to life for a new and adventurous drinker. Coole Swan was born of a vision to reinvent a classic Irish product, a perfect blend of whiskey, chocolate and cream. We use Irish single malt whiskey and Irish cream as well as the best quality Belgian white chocolate. However, it is our spirit that is uniquely Irish and that is what we embody in the bottle: fun, the energy of youth and the desire to enjoy every day. We’re thrilled with the reaction to the product from consumers and retailers alike. Our retailers have proudly supported us as an independent brand and we’re pleased to see our sales rapidly increasing, showing there is place for a modern, fresh Irish cream liqueur in today’s market.”

Customers can discover more information about this beautifully crafted Irish product and the inventive ways to serve it at www.cooleswan.com.