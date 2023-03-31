Keep Easter guests happy with this sumptuous seasonal lamb recipe

With the arrival of spring, and with it the anticipation of pending Easter celebrations, Lidl Ireland is inviting shoppers to prepare to create a show-stopping Easter feast at home using its easy-to-follow seasonal lamb recipes.

This Easter, gather your family around the table and treat them to a traditional restaurant-quality spring banquet, using Lidl Ireland’s delicious Rosemary & Garlic Crumb Lamb Rack (€27.99).

This tender cut of meat is adorned with a fragrant crust, bursting with intense flavour and sure to be the star of the show at your dinner table during the Easter festivities.

For those opting for a more traditional Sunday roast dinner to feed a large family this Easter, Lidl Ireland’s Deluxe Irish Lamb Leg (€15.99) is the perfect option for you. Quick and easy to prepare, the meat has already been boned and rolled, ready for you to pop in the oven to cook in the convenient roasting bag. This low maintenance method of cooking will give you plenty of time to spend quality time enjoying Easter egg hunts with the kids and when you’re ready to serve, the meat will be juicy, tender and ready-to-eat, undoubtably making it a crowd pleaser.

Lamb is a fantastic and versatile cut of meat to cook at springtime and is complimented by most red wines, making it one of the most wine-friendly dishes around. To put a spring back in your step, Lidl Ireland’s Master of Wine, Richard Bampfield recommends pairing your lamb dishes with the Cabriz DOC Dão Reserva (€13.99) or the Albariño D.O Rías Baixas (€12.99), both available all year round as part of Lidl Ireland’s everyday wine range.

Although the meat will be the star of the show this Easter, having a selection of side dishes to accompany the lamb is what will make it a meal to remember. Whether you prefer classic Buttery Roast Potatoes (€3.99), Deluxe Luxury Potato Gratin (€3.49) or like to have a selection of potatoes on your plate, Lidl Ireland have a fantastic selection of pre-prepared side dishes available in-store this Easter. When it comes to selecting your vegetables, Lidl Ireland’s Deluxe Honey & Mustard Roast Parsnips (€3.99) and Deluxe Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze & Cranberry (€3.49) are guaranteed to elevate any meal, and of course, no Sunday dinner would be complete without a rich and flavoursome Deluxe Seasonal Gravy (€1.99) to tie it all together.

Rosemary & Garlic Crumb Lamb Rack

Price: €27.99

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 160 °C / gas mark 5

Set a large frying pan over a high heat, place the lamb rack seasoned side down and cook until golden brown

Next, quickly sear the other side of the lamb for one minute

Transfer the lamb onto a wire rack over a baking tray and cook in the oven for eight minutes

Pierce the meat with a metal skewer close to the bone – it should be warm to the touch when removed

If not yet cooked, return to the oven for a further few minutes

Once cooked, remove from the oven, cover with foil and rest for at least five minutes before serving

Lidl Ireland’s range of seasonal Easter food and drink is available in all stores now with new items being added to the range from Thursday, 30th March with new lines added throughout the promotion (while stocks last). For more information, and to view the latest instore offers, please visit www.lidl.ie.