Keelings to support ISPCC again this year through on-pack promotion

Keelings today announced their fifth year supporting children’s charity ISPCC who provide Childline services, with a donation drive from October 17th – November 13th whereby 10c from every berry punnet that is sold across Ireland will go towards the charity.

Childline is an invaluable resource for children across the country, some in very vulnerable situations. Keelings are delighted to support this much needed cause and to be able to help Childline’s fund-raising efforts so that they can continue to deliver these services to children at risk.

Childline Ambassador, Laura Woods, joined David Keeling to launch the annual donation drive



Speaking at the launch David Keeling, CEO, Keelings Retail said: “We are so pleased to be able to support Childline for the fifth year in a row. The Childline 24-Hour support line is an invaluable service, children can reach out at any time day or night for whatever is going on for them. As Keelings is a family run business, family is at the core of it so ensuring children in need of a listening ear have somewhere to turn to is hugely important to us.

Laura Woods, Childline Ambassador added; Last year, Childline answered over 100,000 online contacts, calls and texts from children needing support. They are hugely reliant on fundraising to keep their services going, so I am really delighted to be here today to celebrate the 5th year of this initiative.

Keelings berry punnets instore will carry a special Childline flash reminding customers that 10c of the cost of the punnet will go towards making a difference for children across Ireland.

