Katya Jones speaks out after partner Nigel Harman’s Strictly exit

Katya Jones has broken her silence after her dance partner Nigel Harman pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing.

Last Saturday, Nigel revealed he was quitting the dance competition just hours before the show was airing due to an injury.

After confirming that he had damaged his ribs, the Casualty actor withdrew from the series, leaving pro Katya with no dance partner to progress further into the competition with.

Katyna has now spoken out about her and Nigel’s early exit from Strictly, admitting that she’s ‘so glad’ their partnership happened.

Taking to Instagram, Jones shared a collection of photos of her and Harman from throughout their time on the show together to her 240K followers, alongside a moving tribute to Nigel.

She captioned the emotional post, “And here we are. What an abrupt ending. But when the dust has settled , I know only beautiful memories will remain in my heart”.

“When we turned up every day and had our coffees, when we would have discussions about the story of our dance and our characters, every time you made me laugh, every time you gave me a reassuring hug. When I would get excited about your toilet breaks because you always belted out some amazing tunes whilst doing your business”.

“Giving the first pre-view of our dances to your family, and see their faces light up. The support of your friends and countless messages of love and encouragement that we received. The list can go on”.

The professional dancer continued, “And then the excitement of doing the dance on set and see it come alive on Fridays. Eventually walking out on to the dance floor together every Saturday, holding hands, feeling the magic in the air”.

“I am so grateful this partnership happened. So proud of you and privileged to spend time with such an enormously talented human . @themeditatingactor #WeAreTheSh*t”.

Katya closed off by saying, “AND THE BIGGEST APPRECIATION FOR YOUR LOVE TO US”.

Over the weekend, Nigel spoke about the news that he was unable to continue on Strictly Come Dancing sinking in as he admitted, “Oh, I've loved it, I've loved it and I am loving it, it's too soon to say ‘loved’”.

“This hasn't really sunk in, when I watched everyone coming down the stairs I was like, ‘This is real, I'm not part of this anymore’, and that was quite sad”.