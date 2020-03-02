Katy Perry gets honest about her friendship with Taylor Swift

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s fallout was one of the most talked about celebrity feuds of our time, but the pair recently reconciled after what Perry states was nothing but a “misunderstanding”.

The Firework singer spoke to Stellar about her friendship with Swift and the importance of moving on.

She told the publication that even though they don’t have a close relationship, they remain in touch, “We don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot."

Speaking of her surprised appearance in Swift’s music video for You Need To Calm Down, Perry said it was a vital move for them as so many people look up to her and Swift.

“Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted to be an example of unity.”

She stressed: “Forgiveness is important. It's so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that's amazing. As difficult as it is!"

The Never Really Over singer even praised Swift’s documentary, Miss Americana: “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren't perfect, they don't have to be and it's more beautiful when they aren't."

It is beyond refreshing to see two female celebrities promote forgiveness and celebrate friendship after years of being pitted against one another.