Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together

Huge congratulations are in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are expecting their first child together.

The singer announced the news in her music video for Never Worn White. Katy reveals her blooming baby bump at the end of the music video.

She gushed about their big news in an Instagram Live: "I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music."

There's no doubt the Teenage Dream singer is as happy as ever. This is Bloom's second child. The actor has a son- nine-year-old Flynn- with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

You can check out Katy's full music video for Never Worn White below: