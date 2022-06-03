Katherine Ryan shares cute snaps from son’s christening in Ireland

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan looked thrilled as she and her husband celebrated their son’s christening in Cork, Ireland.

The 38-year-old looked stunning as she wore a floral ruffled short-sleeved gown. Her daughter wore a dress with a matching design. Ketherine’s hubby Bobby Koostra looked dapper in a cream suit and brown shoes.

Fred, who is almost one, looked as cute as a button in a white outfit and little bow tie to match for his big day.

The pair shared gorgeous snaps from the special day to each of their Instagram accounts.

Ryan captioned her snaps with a shamrock emoji and wrote, “ICONIQUE”, while her husband penned, “Federick Ryan Koostra Christening. Massive thanks to all the family the made it over to celebrate the occasion x”, in his Instagram caption.

Friends and fans of the couple rushed to the comments to share kind messages about how lovely the day looked.

Comedian Janey Godley wrote, “Beautiful”, while former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips penned, “The wholesomeness we all needed”.

A fan added, “Such an adorable family… love the matching colours on yours and Violet’s dresses”. “What beautiful pictures”, said another.

The Duchess actress was born in Canada but her dad is from Ireland, which may have had an influence on her choosing Cork as the location to get Fred baptised in.

Katherine and Bobby were childhood sweethearts and decades later decided to rekindle their relationship. The two entered into a civil partnership at the end of 2019. The pair then welcomed baby Fred into the world in June of last year. Katherine also has a daughter from a previous relationship.