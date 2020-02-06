Kate’s sweet response to little girl who wanted to meet "real princess"

Kate and William returned to their royal duties this week after a glamorous weekend at the BAFTAs. The parents greeted members of the public when they arrived in Wales on Wednesday afternoon and one little girl had quite the special encounter with Kate.

The Duchess of Cambridge had the sweetest response to a little girl who was eager to meet “a real life princess”. During her visit to Wales this week, Kate met one superfan and her mum during a day of royal engagements in Mumbles and Port Talbot.

The young girl always dreamed of meeting royalty so it’s safe to say she was over the moon when Kate came over to talk to her.

Her mum, Rhian Costello told People about the moment Annabel met the Duchess.

She told Kate about how her daughter couldn’t wait to meet her but was disappointed Kate wasn’t wearing a ballgown.

Ms Costello told People: “I said to her [Kate] that Annabel was really excited to meet a real princess. And [Kate] said: “I’m sorry I’m not wearing a pretty dress today.”

“Annabel then said that she thought she’d look like Cinderella,” the mum shared.

She may not have been wearing a princess dress, but Kate looked as classy as ever during her visit. The Duchess wrapped up in a navy blue coat from Hobbs and a long red dress from Zara. She teamed the look with a red Mulberry bag, a pink and red scarf by Beulah London and black boots.

The Duchess of Cambridge can really do no wrong when it comes to style. She always looks so demure, no matter what the event.

Feature: Getty