Kate Wright opens up about hopes to have a baby with husband Rio

Kate Wright has opened up about her hopes to have children of her own with husband Rio Ferdinand. The newlyweds, who tied the knot last year, are enjoying every moment of marital bliss, but Kate is excited about their future.

She told Hello! about the plan to expand their family at some stage.

The former reality star said that they would love to have a baby one day, “At the moment, we're just enjoying married life and I'm getting back to work and enjoying that. But if we can [have children], at some stage we definitely will.”

She added, “I've enjoyed juggling work with being a stepmum. I just want to be happy, fit and healthy."

Kate is a step-mum to Rio’s three children- 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and eight-year-old Tia.

The family has such a special bond and their happiness is one of Kate’s top priorities.

The children, who lost their mum to cancer in 2015, clearly mean the world to Kate. She shared that becoming part of their family changed her life for the better, “I figured out what was important and what wasn't and it gave me a new outlook on life and a sense of purpose. They've been through so much and it made me realise what is important – and that is being happy."

Kate stressed that she knows she will never replace their mum Rebecca but she views them as her kids too. "But I'm not their mum. But I act like a mum and I see them as my children," she explains,” she told Times Magazine.