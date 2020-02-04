Kate stuns in red Zara dress as she visits Wales with Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had quite the glamorous weekend at the BAFTAs as they walked the red carpet and mingled with Hollywood’s elite, but the royals have returned to their duties today.

Kate and William arrived in Mumbles and Port Talbot in Wales this afternoon and the mum-of-three looked beautiful.

The Duchess wrapped up in a navy blue coat from Hobbs and a long red dress from Zara. She teamed the look with a red Mulberry bag, a pink and red scarf by Beulah London and black boots.

Kate wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style and opted for a natural makeup look.

The Duchess of Cambridge can really do no wrong when it comes to style. She always knocks it out of the park.

During their visit, the couple visited one of the busiest Lifeboat Stations, The Mumbles RNLI.

The Duke and Duchess met volunteers, many of whom are available 24/7 to help save lives out at sea.

They even found some time to stop off at a local ice-cream store for a sweet treat. Joe's Ice Cream parlour welcomed the Cambridges into their store for the afternoon where the Duke and Duchess chatted to parents about life in the Mumbles.

They also visited Tata Steel in Port Talbot, the UK’s largest steel plant this afternoon. It has certainly been a jam-packed visit for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.