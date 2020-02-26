Kate steps out in beautiful tweed midi dress for theatre date night

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen last night and Kate had the perfect outfit for the outing.

The Duchess looked as flawless as ever in a tweed midi dress by Eponine London and a pair of sparkly Jimmy Choo pumps. The silver detailing on her dress is just stunning. The mum-of-three wore her hair in her signature curls and opted for a natural makeup look.

We are just so jealous of Kate’s demure style. The mum always gets it right, whether she’s attending the glamorous West End or embracing the great outdoors with her children.

The parents were all smiles as they arrived at the theatre on Tuesday night. There’s no doubt they loved every moment of the award-winning musical. Dear Evan Hansen has been praised for encouraging children and adults to have honest conversations about mental health.

The musical follows the story of a lonely boy named Evan, who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world. The Duke and Duchess even greeted the cast of the London show backstage.

Both Kate and William are incredibly passionate about mental health awareness, “The issue of mental health is a key priority for The Royal Foundation which works to tackle the stigma and encourage more people to talk openly about their mental health.”

The Royal Foundation even set up Give Us A Shout, a free and confidential 24/7 UK text messaging helpline that supports people in crisis.