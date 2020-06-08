Kate shares new photo of Prince William, Charlotte and George

The Duchess of Cambridge has captured a heartening photo of her husband, Prince William and their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The mum shared the photo to raise awareness about Volunteers Week. In the photo, William, George and Charlotte are walking together in the rain. The doting dad is holding an umbrella over his family as they walk towards the home of an elderly neighbour.

The Cambridges have been helping out vulnerable people around the Sandringham Estate during Volunteers Week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have often spoken out about how important it is to teach children about supporting others.

In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area.

Fans of the royal couple praised them for teaching their children such vital life lessons, “Love seeing the Cambridges always. This has made my day! Teach them young.”

“This is such a heartwarming photograph. The Duchess' talent in photography keeps on getting better,” another said.

“Wonderful example set by beautiful parents to teach the importance of caring and sharing warmth to others,” one wrote.

Last week, Kate and William spoke to volunteers across the UK to thank them for the amazing support that they provide to their communities. The Duke of Cambridge has also been volunteering for #Shout85258, the UK’s first 24/7 crisis text line, which he set up alongside Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2019.