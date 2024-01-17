Kate Middleton in hospital following ‘planned abdominal surgery’

Kate Middleton is spending time in hospital after undergoing a ‘planned abdominal surgery’.

The news of The Princess of Wales’ hospitalisation was announced by Kensington Palace earlier today.

A statement from the palace has revealed that the surgery was ‘successful’, but Kate is unlikely to return to public royal duties until after Easter while she recovers.

Sharing the statement on social media, the message reads, “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery”.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter”.

They continue, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private”.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share”.

The official statement closes by adding, “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible”.

Many social media users headed to the comment sections to share supportive messages for Kate as she begins her road to recovery.

One fan wrote, “Sending love and prayers to the Princess of Wales. Hoping for a speedy recovery”.

“Wishing our Princess of Wales a restful and speedy recovery. Looking forward to see her out and about when she's fully well”, penned another commenter.

A third social media user said, “Wishing Catherine a good, speedy recovery so she can get back to her lovely family asap. xXx”.

The Princess’ most recent public appearance was on Christmas Day as she and other members of the Royal Family walked to church in Sandringham.

Kate was joined by Prince William and their three children, 10-year-old George, eight-year-old Charlotte and five-year-old Louis.