Kate Middleton home from hospital as health update shared

Kate Middleton has returned home from hospital.

A health update has been issued following the Princess of Wales’ ‘planned abdominal surgery’ earlier this month.

As she recovers at home in Windsor, Kensington Palace has given more information about Kate’s surgery.

Sharing the update on social media, the statement from the royals reads, “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress”.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided”.

The message closes off by adding, “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world”.

Many of Kate’s supporters took to the comments to share their delight that the surgery went well and to wish the princess a speedy recovery.

One fan wrote, “Omg this is wonderful news!! I’m so happy that Her Royal Highness is back at home with her family! Thank God. I wish her a speedy recovery!”.

“Wishing Her Royal Highness health and safety and we are looking to seeing her soon”, penned another commenter.

A third added, “Wonderful news. Wishing The Princess a speedy recovery. She is back with her loving husband and kids that’s most important”.

The news comes two weeks after Kate underwent the operation. At the time, Kensington Palace revealed that it was ‘unlikely’ that Middleton would return to public duties until after Easter.

They explained, “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery”.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter”.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private”

The statement continued, “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share”.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible”.