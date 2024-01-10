Kate Hudson details importance of dinnertime with family

Kate Hudson has been opening up about being a working mum.

The Bride Wars star has detailed the importance of spending time with her children, especially at dinnertime, despite her busy work schedule.

Kate also delved into the details of how ‘hard’ it is to be a working mum and how she wishes people wouldn't put so much pressure on themselves.

While speaking to People, the 44-year-old revealed that regardless of her work, she always makes time to sit down for dinner with her family.

“I am busy, I am really busy, but my day is done at 5:00 pm, and I am in that kitchen making them something”.

“My kids' relationship to food is healthy because I get them in the kitchen. I get them chopping with me, we talk about what herbs are”.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress then spoke about how important she thinks it is to involve her little ones in the kitchen tasks.

“I think it's important to really get your kids involved in the things that you're doing”.

Kate moved on to speak about being a working mum and reflected on being a single mum.

“It's hard to get it together when you are a working mom, and it was especially hard when I was a single mom”.

“But at the end of the day, I want people to not put so much pressure on themselves”.

Kate is mum to three children- 20-year-old Ryder whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 12-year-old Bingham whom she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and five-year-old Rani whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson recently celebrated Ryder turning 20 years old by posting a sweet photo of him as a child along with an emotional tribute.

She penned, “I’m gonna have to let this one digest for a bit..: My beautiful boy, happy 20th. I love you beyond”.