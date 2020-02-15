The Duchess of Cambridge gets honest about Lindo Wing tradition

The Duchess of Cambridge has given one of her most honest interviews on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

The mum-of-three joined Giovanna to discuss motherhood, pregnancy and suffering from mum-guilt. The Duchess even spoke about the pressure of standing outside the Lindo Wing after giving birth to her three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate explained that as exciting as it is, standing outside the Lindo Wing was a scary experience, especially when she was a first-time mum.

Giovanna asked: “What was it like knowing that so many people were outside, after you've given birth and you're in your little cocoon with your new family?"

Kate revealed that it was an overwhelming experience: “Yeah, slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie. Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and you know we're hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.

She continued: “But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

Kate went on to say that she was eager to leave the hospital after giving birth, “I was keen to get home because, for me, being in hospital, I had all the memories of being in hospital because of being sick so it wasn't a place I wanted to hang around in.

“So, I was really desperate to get home and get back to normality. But I think you think, particularly with your firstborn baby, you think everything is going to go back to how it was. I totally underestimated the impact and the change it had on us from that moment really and I think, unless you've got children, you don't realise. No amount of planning and preparation can get you ready for that moment,” the mum-of-three shared.

You can listen to The Duchess of Cambridge’s full interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.