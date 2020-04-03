Kate Garraway’s husband Derek in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis

Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek is in intensive care after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The presenter’s representative confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement this afternoon.

They told The Sun: “Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.”

“Kate hasn't been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been in strict isolation with her children at home,” they added.

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005. The couple have two children together- 10-year-old William and 14-year-old Darcey.

The I’m A Celebrity star posted a video of her and her children clapping for the NHS staff on Thursday night. The mum shared a touching message alongside the video: “We had an extra special reason to #clapthecarers in our house tonight but there’s a special reason for us all isn’t there. Thank you, thank you to all the health workers caring for our loved ones and key workers keeping our lives going. You are incredible.”

We hope Derek makes a full and speedy recovery!